Search

Bike-borne criminals gun down youth

Sep 29, 2018, 21:17 IST | IANS

The incident occurred on Friday night around 8 p.m. when the victim, along with some passers-by saw two unknown bike-borne criminals snatching a cash bag from a scrap dealer in Anand Vihar area

Bike-borne criminals gun down youth
Representational Image

Two bike-borne criminals after snatching a cash bag from a scrap dealer in east Delhi shot dead a youth who tried to overpower them, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night around 8 p.m. when the victim, identified as Mohit, along with some passers-by saw two unknown bike-borne criminals snatching a cash bag from a scrap dealer in Anand Vihar area.

"When Mohit chased them and almost overpowered the criminals, one of them whipped out a pistol and gunned him down. They later managed to escape," Deputy Commissioner of Police Meghna Yadav said.

Mohit, who worked as a driver, was rushed to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival, Yadav said.

"We are following up on some leads that indicate that the accused involved in the robbery and murder belong to Uttar Pradesh. Efforts are on nab them," she added.

In a shocking incident that took place in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, a 59-year-old man was beaten to death after a fight broke out for using a public toilet for a little longer. The elderly man was killed in a spat over using the public for a longer time. The incident took place on Wednesday night.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newsnational newsdelhimurder case

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Watch Video: Man attempts to snatch mobile phone from moving train

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK