Bike-borne criminals gun down youth

The incident occurred on Friday night around 8 p.m. when the victim, along with some passers-by saw two unknown bike-borne criminals snatching a cash bag from a scrap dealer in Anand Vihar area

Two bike-borne criminals after snatching a cash bag from a scrap dealer in east Delhi shot dead a youth who tried to overpower them, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night around 8 p.m. when the victim, identified as Mohit, along with some passers-by saw two unknown bike-borne criminals snatching a cash bag from a scrap dealer in Anand Vihar area.

"When Mohit chased them and almost overpowered the criminals, one of them whipped out a pistol and gunned him down. They later managed to escape," Deputy Commissioner of Police Meghna Yadav said.

Mohit, who worked as a driver, was rushed to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival, Yadav said.

"We are following up on some leads that indicate that the accused involved in the robbery and murder belong to Uttar Pradesh. Efforts are on nab them," she added.

