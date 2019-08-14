Bike-borne miscreant thrashes IPS officer, his son in Patna

crime

The police officers and senior officers were informed about the incident when the victims contacted them. However, nobody turned up at the spot

The car after the incident. Pic/ANI

Ajay Verma who is a retired IPS officer and his son were allegedly beaten up by a bike-borne miscreant along with his 50 companions in Patna. According to Ajay's wife, the incident occurred near Patna Central School, in front of Shivam Convent on Tuesday. The police are currently trying to identify who the suspect is.

"A bike-borne miscreant rammed into our car which was parked by the roadside and we were sitting inside. When my son and husband got down of the car to talk to the boy, he started creating a ruckus," Ajay's wife told ANI. "Later he called at least 40 to 50 boys who were aggressively challenging us that they are not afraid of the police and police would not be able to do anything even if we call them. Later, an altercation ensued between the boys and my husband and son following which the accused thrashed both of them. They even vandalized our car and later they tried to flip it," she added.

Bihar: A retired IPS officer Ajay Verma & his son were allegedly beaten up by bike-borne miscreants in Patna y'day, following an altercation when one of the bikes hit the officer's car. Miscreants also vandalised his car. FIR registered, police is trying to identify the accused. pic.twitter.com/6nop4HweNM — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

The police officers and senior officers were informed about the incident when the victims contacted them. However, nobody turned up at the spot. "When we approached the police, they said the incident spot doesn't come under their jurisdiction. So the person in trouble should first Google and hunt for the particular police station in order to seek help. If we follow this time-consuming procedure, the person in trouble might fall into bigger trouble or might even die," Ajay's wife said.

She also said that she has a video clip of the incident as well as a few pictures of the accused persons and the number of the bike. Still, she sternly believes that police won't do anything in this matter.

(with inputs from ANI)

