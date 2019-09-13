Bike lifters gang busted, 130 vehicles recovered

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Visakhapatnam: Hyderabad police has busted a gang of bike lifters and have arrested the main accused along with his accomplices. State police have recovered 130 two-wheelers from his possession. "The accused have been committing such crime since 2013. Earlier, 118 motorcycles were recovered from him. He was arrested five times. He committed offences in different parts of the state. This time we have recovered 130 motorcycles from his possession," Police Commissioner RK Meena told ANI.

The accused identified as V Veeraiah Chowdary, a resident of Visakhapatnam's Parawada targeted parked vehicles and used duplicate keys to steal them, the police said. Besides motorbikes, Rs 90, 000 in cash and some land documents were also recovered from the accused.

Police have also arrested 15 others who were working with the main accused in committing the offence.

