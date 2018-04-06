Biker assaults traffic cops in Dwarka

The incident took place yesterday when assistant sub inspector of Traffic Police Mahender, 41, along with his colleague Lala Ram, were checking vehicles at Dwarka Sector 6-7

A biker allegedly assaulted Traffic Police personnel on duty at Dwarka area of the city and damaged their e-challan machine when stopped for jumping a red light signal, police said today. The incident took place yesterday when assistant sub inspector of Traffic Police Mahender, 41, along with his colleague Lala Ram, were checking vehicles at Dwarka Sector 6-7, a senior police official said.

They saw the man, identified as Akshay, 21, who jumped the red signal, and stopped him, he said. When the policemen demanded papers and driving licence from the biker, he refused to produce it and argued with them, the official said. The accused allegedly started beating Mahender. Lala Ram, who intervened, was also beaten by the man and damaged his e-challan machine, he said.

Later, policemen arrived on the scene and overpowered the accused. Mahender was taken to a hospital, where he was discharged after first-aid.

