Biker killed, pillion rider severely injured in accident

Representation pic

An accident involving a bike on the Ghodbunder Highway claimed the life of a youngster around 9.30am on Sunday at Bhayandar pada. The pillion rider was seriously injured in it. Kasarwadavli police have registered a case against the deceased as they said it was because of his negligence that the accident happened.

The duo were headed to Thane's Manpada from Ghodbunder when their motorcycle slipped and hit a pipeline at a construction site. A police officer said, "The rider was riding at 100km speed and skid. Both riders fell and were grievously injured. One of them later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Vishu Karma, 22, and the injured person is Amit Wankhede, 20.

Kasarwadavli police station's senior PI, DS Dhole said, "The duo works at a KFC outlet in Thane. They were at their friend's house at Bhayander and had taken his Pulsar bike to go home. They were riding at high speed and could not control the bike. Neither of them had a licence. We have filed a case against the deceased under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code."

