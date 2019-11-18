Biker on way to picnic dies after crashing into divider on Mumbai-Vadodara expressway

A 31-year-old, on his way to a picnic with his friends, died after his bike skidded on the Mumbai–Vadodara Expressway on Sunday morning. According to the eyewitnesses, Pratik Vikram Kotian was speeding when the accident happened, police said.

Kotian met with his seven biker friends at McDonald's near Majivali in Vasai around 6 am. They then left for their destination, Hotel Ahura, at 6.30 am.

A little ahead, the seven friends got stuck in a traffic jam at Khaniwade Toll Plaza while Kotian went ahead. After passing the toll booth and riding about 400 metres, they saw Kotian's blue Suzuki Hayabusa bike crashed on the side of the road, while Kotian lay near the divider.

The witnesses said the rider was speeding and his bike crashed into the divider, said sub inspector S R Tugave from Virar police station. The ambulance near the toll plaza rushed Kotian to a nearby hospital, where a doctor declared him brought dead, Tugave added.

We have filed a case against Kotian under sections of the IPC and Motor, Tugave said. The body was sent for autopsy, he added. Kotian lived in Kathuria lane, Matunga East, with his mother while his father works in Singapore.

