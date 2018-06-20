Search

Biking, cycling and running events: Things to do during monsoon

Jun 20, 2018, 08:01 IST | The Guide Team

Be sure to carry your helmets to have an adventurous but safe ride

Biking, cycling and running events: Things to do during monsoon

A ride to remember
Ride with a biking fraternity in the most offbeat places en route Tungareshwar, covering a distance of 110km. Be sure to carry your helmets to have an adventurous but safe ride.
On: June 24, 7.30 am to 1.30 pm
Meeting Point: Hotel Hilton, Vasai East.
Call: 9987417868

Monsoon Kicks

Fun on two wheels
Turn your lazy Sunday into an active one by cycling all the way from Ghatkopar to Mulund and back. The event will end with a fun zumba session and a bicycle maintenance workshop.
On: June 24, 5.30 am
Meeting Point: Decathlon R-City Mall, LBS Marg, Ghatkopar West.
Log on to: decathlon.in
Entry: Rs 99

Monsoon Kicks

Rain-soaked run
Run through the countryside of Nere amidst the scenic beauty of the Sahyadris. Beginners can participate in the 5-km run while pros can opt for the 10-and 15-km run.
On: June 24, 6 am to 9 am
Meeting Point: Village Nere, Matheran Road, Panvel.
Log on to: monsoonmarathon.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Enjoy Mumbai rains with these top chai-pakora destinations in the city

Tags

mumbai monsoonmumbai guide