'Bikini airline' Vietjet to begin direct India-Vietnam flight

international

Vietjet operates close to 400 flights daily and currently carries more than 80 million passengers

Vietjet to start India-Vietnam flights from December. Pic/Vietjet's Twitter

In a piece of good news, Vietnam based airline Vietjet which is popularly known as Bikini airline said on Tuesday that it will commence direct flight operations between India and Vietnam from the month of December. The New Delhi-Ho Chi Minh city route will commence on December 6th and will operate four return flights per week.

Not just that, during its "three golden days - a special promotion", the airline is also offering "super-saving tickets" which are priced at Rs 9 onwards. The three golden days are from August 20 to August 22. Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet's Vice President said, "India is one of our priority markets and important addition to our growing network." The airline which is headquartered at Hanoi had earlier planned to connect India first in 2017 and then again in 2018, but the plan could not materialise. Ho Chi Minh City-New Delhi flights will commence on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays starting from December 6, while return flights from Hanoi will commence from December 7 with flights on the remaining three days of the week.

Also read: Loader steals gold bangles from Spice Jet flyer's luggage at Mumbai airport

Vietjet operates close to 400 flights daily and currently carries more than 80 million passengers and covers destinations across Vietnam with 129 routes.

(with inputs from IANS and PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies