Bikini pictures of Disha Patani set Instagram on fire

Budding Bollywood star Disha Patani has set Instagram on fire again with a fresh lot of bikini pictures. This time, the actress has shared a couple of stills from her upcoming flick Malang. Disha has shared two pictures, where she can be seen at the beach and in the water. "Some more #malang," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onJan 19, 2020 at 10:01pm PST

The actress loves to tease her fans with snapshots that overflow with oomph every now and then on social media. Her flawless figure surely must give fitness goals to some of her fans. Disha's upcoming release is Malang directed by Mohit Suri. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, and is scheduled to release February 7.

