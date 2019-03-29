Bilkis Bano case: SC asks Gujarat govt to complete disciplinary action against erring official

national

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear on April 23 Bilkis Bano's plea seeking enhanced compensation

Representational picture

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Gujarat government to complete disciplinary action against erring police officials convicted by the Gujarat High Court in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear on April 23 Bano's plea seeking enhanced compensation. Bano, before the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, refused to accept Rs 5 lakh compensation offered by the Gujarat government.

The high court had on May 4, 2017 convicted seven people -- five policemen and two doctors -- under sections 218 (not performing their duties) and section 201 (tampering of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

