Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton going on tour

The events, which are being produced by tour promoter Live Nation, are being billed as "one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world and had a front seat to some of the most important moments in modern history"

Bill and Hillary Clinton said that they would headline a series of live events together across the country in the final weeks of 2018 and into 2019.

The tour billed "An Evening with The Clintons" will provide the Democratic stalwarts with a notable platform weeks after the consequential 2018 midterm elections and deep into 2019, when a number of Democrats will be jockeying for positions in the fight to be the party's standard bearer against President Donald Trump in 2020, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The tour will start in Las Vegas, Nevada, with an event at the Park Theatre. The couple will then travel to Toronto, Montreal and Texas before the end of 2018. The tour will start back up in April of 2019 with events in New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, the District of Colombia, British Columbia, Washington and California.

The tour will start in Las Vegas, Nevada, with an event at the Park Theatre. The couple will then travel to Toronto, Montreal and Texas before the end of 2018. The tour will start back up in April of 2019 with events in New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, the District of Colombia, British Columbia, Washington and California.

Ticket prices run the gamut based on each location, but top tickets at the couple's events in Texas cost $699. The least expensive tickets at some of the events were around $70, CNN said. Cross-country tours are in vogue for Democratic heavyweights. Former First Lady Michelle Obama announced earlier this year that she would embark on a 10-city tour around her upcoming memoir, "Becoming". While the events were billed as a chance for an "intimate conversation" with the former first lady, Live Nation booked arenas -- including the United Centtr in Chicago -- for the tour.

