Bill Cosby targeted by drone in Pennsylvania prison yard

The drone was spotted over State Correctional Institution (SCI) Phoenix in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, where Bill Cosby is serving his sentence for sexual assault

Comedian Bill Cosby has been in a prison in Pennsylvania since September 2018 after being sentenced for almost 10 years for his conviction on three charges of sexual assault. Last week, he was targeted by a drone while he was in the yard of the prison.

Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt confirmed that the drone was spotted over the prison SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, reports usatoday.com. Amy Worden, a press secretary in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, said the department does not discuss security matters.

"That said, the agency has installed drone detection systems as part of enhanced security measures at its prisons. Flying drones over prisons in Pennsylvania is against the law and the agency will work with law enforcement to prosecute perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law," Worden said.

Bill Cosby, 81, was accused by more than 60 women of rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, child sexual abuse, and sexual misconduct in the mid-2010s. He denied these allegations and the statute of limitations on these cases expired. After a trial that lasted a year, The Cosby Show star was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

