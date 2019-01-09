Bill tabled in Lok Sabha for constitutional amendment

national

The Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Monday with an eye on the upper castes vote, seeks to amend Articles 15 and 16 under whose provisions the benefits of the existing reservations are generally not available for the economically weaker sections

The government on Tuesday introduced a Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha that seeks to provide 10 per cent reservation for economically backward sections in the general category in government jobs and higher educational institutions.

The introduction of the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot was a smooth affair in the House with no member raising any objection.

The Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Monday with an eye on the upper castes vote, seeks to amend Articles 15 and 16 under whose provisions the benefits of the existing reservations are generally not available for the economically weaker sections of the forward castes.

