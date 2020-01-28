Grammys 2020 Round Up: Billie Eilish makes history at awards gala

It was an unusual night of celebration and sadness at the 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony — if Billie Eilish took home five awards, the music industry also came together to remember basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, 13, who had passed away in a tragic helicopter crash only hours before the Sunday event.



Alicia Keys pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Host Alicia Keys voiced everyone's sentiment as she opened the event by saying, "We're all feeling crazy sadness right now, because early today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. I'm literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." After all, the awards gala was being held at Staples Centre in Los Angeles, which had been the home to Bryant's sterling career.



Eilish became the youngest winner of the solo Album of the Year. At 18, she is two years younger than previous record holder Taylor Swift. Pics/PTI

However, it turned out to be a big night for Eilish, who walked away with wins across the top four categories — Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist, in addition to Best Pop Solo Album. Eilish is only the second artist to achieve the feat in a single year, after Christopher Cross won all four in 1981.



Michelle Obama bagged the Best Spoken Word Album award for Becoming, much like husband Barack who won it in 2006 and 2008

"Wow, wow, wow," an overwhelmed Eilish began as she accepted the gong for Song of the Year for Bad guy. "So many other songs deserved this, I'm sorry." The artist, 18, also gave a shoutout to Ariana Grande while accepting the Album of the Year award for When we all fall asleep, where do we go? "I think Ariana deserves this," she said.



Demi Lovato returned to the stage for the first time since she nearly died of a drug overdose in July 2018. She teared up as she began to sing Anyone, and had to start over

John Legend, DJ Khaled and Meek Mill, among others, joined hands to pay tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. At the end of the tribute, images of Hussle and Bryant flashed on a giant screen on the stage.



Big wins of the night

. Record Of The Year: Bad guy by Billie Eilish

. Best Pop Solo Performance: Truth hurts by Lizzo

. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Old town road by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

. Best Dance/Electronic Album: No geography by The Chemical Brothers

. Best Rock Song: This land by Gary Clark Jr, songwriter (Gary Clark Jr)

. Best Rock Album: Social cues by Cage The Elephant

. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Cuz I love you (Deluxe) by Lizzo

. Best R&B Album: Ventura by Anderson.Paak

. Best Rap Album: IGOR by Tyler, The Creator

. Best Rap Performance: Racks in the middle by Nipsey Hussle

. Best Country Album: While I'm livin' by Tanya Tucker

. Best Country Song: Bring my flowers now by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker



Lizzo won the Best Solo Performance award



Ariana Grande stunned in a billowing Giambattista Valli gown



Billy Porter's motorised hat grabbed eyeballs



Lil Nas performed at the event



Gary Clark Jr won the Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance and Best Contemporary Blues Album titles

