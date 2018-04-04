Billie Lourd remembers grandmother Debbie Reynolds on 86th birthday

Actor Billie Lourd paid homage to her grandmother Debbie Reynolds on the veteran star's 86th birth anniversary. Lourd posted an Instagram photo of the two together, which she captioned with heart, crown and star emojis



Debbie Reynolds

Actor Billie Lourd paid homage to her grandmother Debbie Reynolds on the veteran star's 86th birth anniversary. Lourd posted an Instagram photo of the two together, which she captioned with heart, crown and star emojis. In the picture the two are dressed up sporting wide smiles as they stand side by side. Lourd's late mother, Carrie Fisher, appears in between them with her head nestled into Reynolds' shoulder.

Reynolds passed away on December 28, 2016 after suffering a stroke, only one day after Fisher tragically died of a heart attack. Lourd also paid tribute to Reynolds on her 85th birthday last year.

