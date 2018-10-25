Billion-dollar-ticket identified in US Mega Millions lottery

international

The six winning numbers drawn on Tuesday night were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and 5 again as the special Mega Ball

The record jackpot had set off a lottery frenzy across America, with people lining up to buy a ticket. Pic/AFP

A single winning ticket has been identified in the record-setting USD 1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot, lottery officials said Wednesday. A single ticket holder in South Carolina will claim that bounty, Mega Millions said on its website. The six winning numbers drawn on Tuesday night were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and 5 again as the special Mega Ball.

The record jackpot had set off a lottery frenzy across America, with people lining up at convenience stores, supermarkets and liquor stores to buy a two dollar ticket that gave them a roughly one in 300 million chance of winning.

The winner can take USD 913 million in a lump sum cash payment or the whole pile in annuities over 29 years. The jackpot got so big because no one had won since July, when a group of office workers in California shared USD 543 million. Until now the US record jackpot was USD 1.586 billion for a different lottery, called Powerball, in 2016. It was split three ways by ticket holders in California, Florida and Tennessee. Each took home USD 528.8 million.

