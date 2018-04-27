Billions gets green light for fourth season

Billions, starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, has been renewed for the fourth season

Billions, starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, has been renewed for the fourth season. The Season 3 premiere of "Billions" on March 25 was its highest-rated ever, up 30 per cent in the key demo and 23 per cent in total viewers from the Season 2 premiere, read a statement to IANS.



The series was created and is executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. It was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. "'Billions' continues to build its audience as it explores the heights of power and wealth even as it plumbs the depths of the human psyche," said Levine.



"Brian and David are gifted, propulsive storytellers and we can't wait to see where they and their extraordinary cast will take us in season four." Season three finds Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) in a world that has shifted on its axis. Both men are still determined to destroy the other, but must also battle for their own survival amid new forces and powerful enemies. It also features Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon and Jeffrey DeMunn. The show is aired in India on AXN.

