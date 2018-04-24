Billions to rebuild post-quake Nepal being misdirected

Survivors of the quake are being pushed to construct new buildings they do not need, casting doubt on the efficacy of the government's $9 billion reconstruction effort



Govt identified 7 lakh families whose homes were damaged. Pic/AFP

Billions of dollars poured into Nepal after a powerful earthquake devastated the country three years ago is being misdirected towards building unnecessary new homes where old ones could've been salvaged, experts warn. Survivors of the quake are being pushed to construct new buildings they do not need, casting doubt on the efficacy of the government's $9 billion reconstruction effort.

"It is proposing the wrong solution for a lot of people," said Noll Tufani, Nepal country director for Build Change, a charity specialising in disaster-proofing. Building quake-proof homes was a condition of the $4.1 bn pledged to Nepal by international donors under the tagline "build back better".'

9k

No. of people killed in the quake

