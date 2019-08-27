Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli's daughter Chayn organises a blood camp

television

Chayn Kohli recently organised a blood donation camp on the sets of Edit II. Edit II includes the sets of the TV shows Bhabiji Ghar Per Hai, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

Chayn Kohli, Saumya Tandon, Rohitashv Gour, Aasif shaikh with the team of doctors. Pic/PR image

Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli's daughter, Chayn, recently organised a blood donation camp on the sets of Edit II. Edit II includes the sets of the TV shows Bhabiji Ghar Per Hai, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. This blood donation camp was organised with advice from Dr. Vistasp Anita, Head of Hematology Department at Breach Candy Hospital, on August 25.

When asked about the same, Chayn, who studies at Ecole Mondiale World School said, "The vital importance of blood donation is known to all of us - it saves lives. A few weeks ago I visited my uncle in a reputed hospital in Mumbai and the importance and need for blood donation was reiterated in my mind. One donation tentatively saves three lives and hence I felt more people should take the initiative and come forward to donate blood."

She further said that she was happy to see the response where more than 100 people came forward to donate blood, but unfortunately, due to the time constraints, they could only get blood from 44 people. "We all at Edit II Productions are extremely grateful and proud of our cast and crew for the way they came forward and turned this event into a success. Many people are not aware of the fact that blood donation also helps one understand their own health and well being as the tests done before donation help one become aware and detect abnormalities and it also increases blood circulation in a healthy way," said Chayn.

