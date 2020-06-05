Bindiya: Basuda would never call for pack-up when it rained

I first met Basuda when I was cast for my debut movie, Mukti, directed by Raj Tilak. I was sitting in the office of BR Films, and Basuda — who was making a film for the production house — was also present. Realising he is in the office, Tilakji sought his advice. He said, 'Bindiya's front teeth [incisors] are a bit too prominent, I think we will have to sort this out.' It was Basuda who told him, 'No, let her be as she is. She has big eyes and her face is perfect for the screen.'

[Months after the episode], he cast me in Khatta Meetha. Most actors who have worked with him will tell you Basuda had a habit of carrying a handkerchief in his hand while directing.

When we would be delivering our shot, he used to bite on a strip of that handkerchief as he directed us. By the end of the day, the handkerchief would be crumpled into a ball.

By the time I worked with him on Hamari Bahu Alka, we had developed a warm equation. Once I asked him why he used to cast me in such homely roles, and he said, 'Tu fit ho jaati hai mere films aur yeh wali characters mein.' For Hamari Bahu Alka, we shot a song in Lonavla in the rains. Most directors would call for pack-up since there was no sunlight. But Basuda would never call for pack-up when it rained. He would steal moments in that cloudy weather — whenever the rains would stop, we would resume shooting.I last met Basuda at Amol Palekar's 70th birthday, a few years ago. We went together and spent an evening at Basuda's home. He was quieter than earlier, but his smile was just the same.

