Binge and watch

When a diner becomes the space for a play, it's no longer just about the food

A scene from the one-act comedy, Living Doll, at Sassy Spoon

Theatre is not always about great performances. Sometimes, it's also about how it all comes together, like a recipe done right. On the eve of Holi, we could not have asked for anything better than soaking in a short, theatrical performance within the cool comforts of an eatery, while binging into delicious starters and red wine.

Supper Theatre, as it's known, might not be as new a concept in Mumbai, but 23-year-old writer-director Priyanka Banerjee, who founded the Leogirl Productions two years ago, has been taking her work to niche and intimate restaurant spaces in the city over the last few months.

On the evening that we visit Sassy Spoon at Nariman Point, the diner has been converted into a theatre set for a private audience, most of whom were the office crowd. We start off with a sangria, included in our Rs 500 ticket, and occupy a seat on the front row.

The play we get to see is Living Doll, a one-act comedy, which tells the story of Kevin, whose mom has passed away suddenly, and who is forced to deal with Iris, an uninvited aunt trying to take over his life and home. An unopened, blow-up life-sized doll in his dad's suitcase makes a surprise entry into this plot. In between all of this, there is cottage cheese nuggets, aubergine bruschetta, crispy chicken and Sri Lankan poi to keep us satiated. The play was well-written and the actors were brilliant. We'd have preferred a better background score, but for a work-day week, this is better engagement than a chatty evening with a friend. Their next will be held at Candy and Green, Breach Candy, in April.

FOR DETAILS: facebook.com/leogirlproductions/

