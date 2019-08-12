Binge on bhonu

food

Recognising the love for Parsi food among Mumbaikars, the restaurant is all set to deliver its special Navroze takeaway bhonu in the city this Saturday

An old favourite, Cafe Farohar in Udvada, Gujarat, is a charming restaurant run by Hilla Marollia and son Shezad. Recognising the love for Parsi food among Mumbaikars, the restaurant is all set to deliver its special Navroze takeaway bhonu in the city this Saturday. The menu will feature fried boi (mullet fish), salli marghi/gosh and the popular chicken dhansak.

On: August 17, 11 am to 2 pm pick-up point Eco Park, Godrej Baug, Nepean Sea Road.

Call: 9820220639 (Order to be placed latest by August 16)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates