Binge on the real deal

How the famous eat

The show that pastry chef Pooja Dhingra recommends is Travel the World with David Chang: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. In it, the celebrated chef gets famous personalities like Seth Rogen on board. Dhingra says, "I loved the episode with Chrissy Teigen, and really wish I could have been a fly on the wall during its taping."

Learn like a chef

Chef Kunal Kapur is binge-watching Ugly Delicious and Salt Fat Heat Acid, while cooking at home and coming up with recipes for his upcoming book. "I love the travel and food insights these two shows have to offer. Also, chef David Chang's willingness to acknowledge the areas in which he isn't well informed and being forthcoming to learn with a child-like zeal is something that moves and inspires me. I made the tacos from his episodes,. I've also started watching all my previous shows to see where I can improve myself," Kapur says.

Global desi

One of chef Prateek Sadhu's picks is Mind of a Chef, in which, he says, "Professional chefs look at a number of delicious cuisines from around the world and dissect the recipes in order to prepare them in their own style." He also recommends Raja rasoi aur anya kahaniyaan, which explores several regions of India and royal dishes.

Bourdain's the man

There are hundreds of food shows available for people to watch right now, but food historian Kurush Dalal says that he has always had a soft spot for late Anthony Bourdain. "I'd recommend any of his shows, be it Parts Unknown or No Reservations," he says. Dalal also throws in a good word about Iron Chef, saying, "I have always respected it because it's a serious bunch of cooks who face challenges against each other."

