Biopic on the reality show World Of Dance in making; tentatively titled SlumGods Millionaire
Producer of a biopic on World Of Dance winners, Kings United, plans to take the film across the globe
With news of his upcoming production, a biopic on India-based winners of the American reality show, World Of Dance, hitting headlines, Shailendra Singh tells mid-day that he hopes to rope in "top Hollywood directors" for the project.
Taking inspiration from English film director Danny Boyle when tentatively naming his film SlumGods Millionaire, he says he hopes the filmmaker, who helmed the city-based Oscar-winner Slumdog Millionaire, directs his project. "We are pitching this film as a global one and taking it across 100 countries. We are aiming for the stars.
The story of Kings United is the journey of 20 young strugglers, who had no T-shirts or footwear, resided in the slums of Nallasopara, and still made it to Las Vegas to win the world [title]," he says.
