Bipasha Basu 40th birthday: Husband Karan Singh Grover says she completes him

bollywood

On the occasion of Bipasha Basu's 40th birthday, husband Karan Singh Grover has a sweet wish for his wifey

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/bipashabasu.

On actress Bipasha Basu's 40th birthday on Monday, her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover took to social media and shared a heart-warming message thanking her for making his life beautiful and complete. Karan tweeted on Sunday night: "It's the best day of the year again! Happy birthday my love Bipasha. Thank you for being born and making my life so beautiful and complete!"

ð±

It’s the best day of the year again!

Happy birthday my love @bipsluvurself

Thank you for being born and making my life so beautiful and complete! https://t.co/Qc8yprlXoc — Karan Singh Grover (@Iamksgofficial) January 6, 2019

The Raaz actress took to her Instagram account where she shared a video of herself blowing the candles. She captioned the video: "I love my birthdays. I live this awesome life full of love, thanks to this day. Well, all the emotions do kick in on my birthday... but the focus continues to stay on the cakes and the biryani(rice). It's a ritual."

A string of Bollywood celebrities too took to Twitter to wish Bipasha. Here's what they have tweeted:

Abhishek Bachchan: Happy Birthday Bippy. Always keep smiling.

Happy Birthday Bippy. Always keep smiling. ð @bipsluvurself — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 7, 2019

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Happy Birthday Bipasha. May you achieve all the success in your life. Many happy returns of the day.

Happy Birthday Bipasha.

May you achieve all the success in your life. Many happy returns of the day.@bipsluvurself pic.twitter.com/VjNUPaJYau — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) January 7, 2019

Dia Mirza: I love this girl Bipasha! I wish you a bright beautiful year ahead.

I love this girl @bipsluvurself! I wish you a bright beautiful year ahead ðâ¨ pic.twitter.com/JKksbIDl8B — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 7, 2019

R. Madhavan: Bipasha... Hey wish you a happy happy birthday my lady... You deserve and will get the absolute best because you are the absolute best... have an awesome year.

Dino Morea: Happiest birthday Bipasha wish you loads of love and happiness.

Happiest birthday @bipashabasu wish you loads of love & happiness. ð¤ pic.twitter.com/bEoF6YxPG7 — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) January 7, 2019

Preity G Zinta: Happy birthday to Bipasha. Wish you loads of love, happiness and success always. Xoxo.

Happy birthday to @bipsluvurself Wish you loads of love, happiness and success always. Xoxo ðð¤©ððð¤ #happybirthday #birthdaygirl #ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 7, 2019

Anubhav Sinha: Happy birthday Bipasha Keep Shining. Keep Smiling. Lots of Love.

Happy Birthday @bipsluvurself Keep Shining. Keep Smiling. Lots of Love. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 7, 2019

Anees Bazmee: Wishing the beautiful Bipasha a very happy birthday! Bobby in 'No Entry' was pure magic!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates