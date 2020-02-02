Bipasha Basu gets nostalgic as her first blockbuster, Raaz, turns 18

Bipasha Basu shared a nostalgic Raaz poster on Saturday as the film completed 18 years since its initial release. The film featured Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea in leading roles.

Bipasha took to her Instagram and wrote along with the special poster, "Time really flies! The love that I received for this film, from all of you is still humbling. Truly grateful #18yearsofraaz" The 2002 release directed by Vikram Bhatt was one of the highest-grossing films of the year apart from Devdas, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Kaante and Saathiya.

There were three sequels to the first instalment of the Raaz franchise. The second film titled Raaz: The Mystery Continues released in 2009 while the third one--Raaz 3 came in 2012. The latest and fourth film featuring Emraan Hashmi and with the name of Raaz Reboot released in 2016. Apart from the second one, the rest of the three were directed by Vikram Bhatt.

