Bipasha Basu has a blissful birthday as wishes from Bollywood pour in!

Bipasha Basu is still on vacation mode as she celebrates her birthday today on January 7. She's in no mood to get back to work and wants to have fun and enjoy the pleasures of life. And this is very much evident from her latest Instagram post.

She wrote a long post, stating she's soaking herself in the elements. She wrote- Soaking in the elements! Thank you God, thank you Mother Earth, thank you Sun, thank you Moon, thank you all the stars and planets, thank you Ma and Papa, thank you sestras, thank you Monkey, thank you Pasha, thank you to all my extended families, thank you to all my dear friends and friends like family.

Have a look at the post right here:

And now, for the industry wishes. First was Neil Nitin Mukesh, who worked with her in two films- Aa Dekhen Zara and Players. The actor wished Basu al the blessings and happiness. Take a look:

Happy Birthday @bipsluvurself Have a fab year ahead. âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ God bless you with all the Happiness pic.twitter.com/SPPmcQcRbt — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) January 7, 2020

Next in line was Riteish Deshmukh, and in case you remember, Basu had a cameo in his debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam and the duo went on to work together again in Humshakals. This is what he wrote:

Hey @bipsluvurself -wishing you a very happy birthday- stay beautiful, happy & healthy -much love pic.twitter.com/ab8PJeX58b — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 7, 2020

Noted Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who also worked with Bau in the Bengali film, Shob Charitro Kalponik, took to his Twitter account to wish the birthday girl, here's the wish:

Wishing you a fabulous bday âÂÂ¦@bipsluvurselfâÂÂ© ..have a great year..God bless pic.twitter.com/cGwv9dEt8D — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) January 7, 2020

And lastly, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture, a blast from the past, where she wished the actress in a rather cool way, here's the wish:

Well, it has been five years since we saw the actress on the big screen. Can it happen now since we have been missing her?

