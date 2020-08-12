Bipasha Basu has a personal photographer at home
On the work front, Bipasha reunites with Karan in the thriller "Dangerous", co-starring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora
Actress Bipasha Basu has a personal photographer at home. No prizes for guessing, it is her hubby Karan Singh Grover.
Along with an Instagram post with a string of pictures featuring her, Bipasha wrote: "My personal photographer at home @iamksgofficial Me=Poser."
View this post on Instagram
My personal photographer at home @iamksgofficial âÂ¤ï¸Â Me=Poser âÂ¤ï¸Â
The actress also shared a boomerang video flipping her hair. "Hair Swinging Kinda Mood #loveyourself," she wrote.
On the work front, Bipasha reunites with Karan in the thriller "Dangerous", co-starring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.
View this post on Instagram
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe