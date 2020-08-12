Actress Bipasha Basu has a personal photographer at home. No prizes for guessing, it is her hubby Karan Singh Grover.

Along with an Instagram post with a string of pictures featuring her, Bipasha wrote: "My personal photographer at home @iamksgofficial Me=Poser."

View this post on Instagram My personal photographer at home @iamksgofficial âÂ¤ï¸Â Me=Poser âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) onAug 10, 2020 at 11:14pm PDT

The actress also shared a boomerang video flipping her hair. "Hair Swinging Kinda Mood #loveyourself," she wrote.

On the work front, Bipasha reunites with Karan in the thriller "Dangerous", co-starring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.

View this post on Instagram Hair Swinging Kinda Mood âÂ¤ï¸Â #loveyourself A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) onAug 10, 2020 at 8:12pm PDT

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever