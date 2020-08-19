Bipasha Basu: It's fine if we don't have our own child, we can take care of other children in the country

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016 and their wedding was indeed a grand and glittery affair. They worked together for the first time in the horror film Alone in 2015 that was directed by Bhushan Patel and they reunited recently for a web-series called Dangerous.

Talking about their social media PDA, they keep sharing their posts and pictures together on Instagram that give us a glimpse of their romantic and passionate life and they describe these moments as Monkey Love, as this is the hashtag that they frequently use.

And now, in an interview with Navbharat Times recently, Basu talked about embracing motherhood and how she feels about this feeling. She stated, "Let's see. Things will happen the way God wants them to. And even if we do not have a child of our own, it is fine. There are many children in this country, we can take care of them as well. We are fortunate, but there are so many children who do not get even the basic facilities. It is also our responsibility to look after those children. So let's see what happens in the future."

Basu made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and went on to do films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Jism, Corporate, Omkara, Dhoom 2, Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, All The Best, Raaz 3, and Alone. Grover also starred in Alone with Bipasha Basu and in the same year did Hate Story 3, which did very well at the box-office.

Basu and Grover were also supposed to collaborate for a thriller called Aadat that marked singer Mika Singh's first film as a producer and this was also directed by Bhushan Patel. It's yet to be revealed when this thriller will come out.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Bipasha Basu On Reuniting With Karan Singh Grover: The Husband-Wife In Us Took Over Only After Pack-Up

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news