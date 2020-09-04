Bipasha Basu: My mom and dad were really against Karan

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have completed four years of marital bliss. The Jism actress in a recent interview talked about how Karan proposed her and why her parents were against him. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she first talked about the pregnancy rumours and how she finds them irritating. She said, "Every time I gain a little weight, they make me pregnant. It is irritating." Grover added, "I always say I am pregnant but no one believes me."

Talking about meeting Karan Singh Grover for the first time, Basu stated, "When I first saw him, he was looking handsome. They were discussing costumes on sets and they were talking about not making us wear the kind of pants. I had forgotten what pants he was wearing, so I looked under the table. I do such silly things without thinking."

She also made a revelation about how her parents were against the actor. She revealed, "My mom and dad were really against Karan. They felt like their favourite daughter is finally getting serious with someone who has not had great relationships in past but the turn around was the parents who did not acknowledge him called him their son."

And then a much bigger reveal happened when she talked about how he proposed to the actress. She said, "We were on a vacation and It was New Year's Eve, and I was filming fireworks and suddenly I saw Karan was seriously saying something and then a ring popped in the frame and I gave a horror film expression and the phone fell off. I have that proposal on record."

Basu made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and went on to do films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Jism, Corporate, Omkara, Dhoom 2, Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, All The Best, Raaz 3, and Alone. Grover also starred in Alone with Bipasha Basu and in the same year did Hate Story 3, which did very well at the box-office.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Bipasha Basu: It's Fine If We Don't Have Our Own Child, We Can Take Care Of Other Children In The Country

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news