Bipasha Basu recalls been harassed by a 'top producer': Send him expletive-laden message by mistake

Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and since then has been one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. However, the diva too had a fair share of the dark side of the showbiz - casting couch. Recently, Basu has recalled an unfortunate incident when she was harassed by a 'top producer' early in her career.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress said, "I was a young girl and I was staying alone. I always had this image of mine which was fierce and of someone who won't tolerate any bulls**t. So a lot of people were scared of me anyway. But there was this one time, I remember when I signed a film with a top producer. I had come back home and I got a text message from him saying 'Missing your smile'. I was too young and I felt a little weird. But I ignored it. After a few days, he again sent me the same text."

Although this was just the beginning of a proposition or a move, Bipasha decided to nip it right in the bud. "I called up my secretary and asked him, 'Why is this producer missing my smile. What does he even?' I was always this fiesty Bengali woman so I messaged a friend of mine and used several expletives for the producer. And I sent the message to the producer, by mistake," she laughs. "But it worked and there were no texts anymore. I told my secretary to take the signing amount and return it to him because I didn't want to work with him anymore. The producer told my secretary, "It's fine, there's no need to return the signing amount. Ask her to keep it.' And I was adamant and it got me really angry."

Bipasha said that she ran into the producer at an event later, but the moment he saw her, he walked away quietly. "It was funny watching that happen," she said.

Basu made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and was then seen in films like Raaz, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Jism, which became her breakthrough role, Corporate, Omkara, Dhoom 2, Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Raaz 3, and Alone. In 2016, she tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover. The wedding was indeed a grand and glittery affair.

In a recent interview, she talked about embracing motherhood and how she feels about this feeling. She stated, "Let's see. Things will happen the way God wants them to. And even if we do not have a child of our own, it is fine. There are many children in this country, we can take care of them as well. We are fortunate, but there are so many children who do not get even the basic facilities. It is also our responsibility to look after those children. So let's see what happens in the future."

Talking about their social media PDA, they keep sharing their posts and pictures together on Instagram that give us a glimpse of their romantic and passionate life and they describe these moments as Monkey Love, as this is the hashtag that they frequently use.

On the work front, Bipasha is now gearing up for Dangerous with Karan Singh Grover and this will mark his first appearance after five years.

