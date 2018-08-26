Bipasha Basu shows off her curves in a sizzling photo

bollywood

Bipasha Basu has been giving major fitness goals. She turns 40 in January

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu shared this snapshot on Instagram recently flaunting her curves. She tweeted, "Take me back to sunshine... Maldives... love yourself." Bips has been giving major fitness goals. She turns 40 in January.

Actress Bipasha Basu, who started her career as a model before tasting success in Bollywood, says that modelling as a profession has become very serious and challenging now."It has become a very serious profession. The field always required great personality so it's a challenging profession. Those who are entering must look after their health, eat right and be fit," Bipasha said when asked about the changed modeling profession now.

