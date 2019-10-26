Bipasha Basu to make her web debut with Indian adaptation of UnReal

There's good news for Bipasha Basu's fans who have missed seeing her on-screen. While there has been chatter that she is toying with the idea of foraying into digital entertainment, looks like the actor has finally zeroed in on a project.

It has been heard that Basu will front the Indian adaptation of UnReal, the popular American television series that revolves around a reality television producer. Bankrolled by Applause Entertainment, the web series will be directed by Ken Ghosh.



A source close to the development reveals, "The original show, which ran for four seasons, explored how a young reality television producer is compelled by her superiors to generate salacious content in the bid for higher TRPs. The screenplay is currently being reworked to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audience. However, the essence of the original will be retained with the series showing the behind-the-scenes workings of a reality show and examining the cut-throat competition prevalent in the entertainment world. Besides Bipasha, the series will have a strong principal cast; the makers are currently in the last stage of the casting process." Basu is expected to start shooting early next year.

