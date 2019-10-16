Bipasha Basu's birthday wish for her mother will melt your hearts

Bipasha Basu celebrated her mother, Mamta Basu's birthday today, on October 16, with her husband and family and her wish for her on Instagram is truly adorable and the pictures may melt your hearts if you're staying away from your family. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Ma âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ Love you âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) onOct 16, 2019 at 7:36am PDT

The actress also completed 16 years in Bollywood this year and she has done some commendable work in films like Apaharan, Omkara and Corporate. She was the Bengali beauty when she commenced her career and did erotic thrillers like Ajnabee and Jism. She's also known for films like Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno and All The Best. It has been a while since we saw her on the celluloid, her last film being Alone, in 2015.

She tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover in 2015 and has been enjoying her marital life. The actor duo now unites for their second film together, Aadat, produced by Mika Singh and directed by Bhushan Patel. The actress explores the horror genre again after Raaz, Raaz: The Third Dimension, Aatma, Creature 3D, and Alone. She was hailed as the face of horror after a string of such films.

