Bipin Rawat favours talks with Taliban with country's interests in Afghanistan

national

"If a number of countries are talking to the Taliban, and if India has an interest in Afghanistan, then we should also join the bandwagon. We should not be left out," General Rawat said at the Army's annual press conference here on Thursday.

Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that India would talk with the Taliban if New Delhi feels the dialogue will serve the country¿s interests in Afghanistan.



"If a number of countries are talking to the Taliban, and if India has an interest in Afghanistan, then we should also join the bandwagon. We should not be left out," General Rawat said at the Army's annual press conference here on Thursday.



In November last year, India had participated in talks on Afghanistan in Moscow, of which the Taliban were also a part. New Delhi had participated at a non-official level, sending two former diplomats to the meeting.



It is to be noted that India has a policy on not engaging with the group. General Rawat further said, "If somebody has started the talks, let us listen to what is being talked. I have only said what has already been said as someone had already been sent there. Unless you are not sitting on a high table and see how it suits you, you won't know what is happening there in Afghanistan."



During the meeting in Moscow last year, the Taliban had said that the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan was the only way forward for maintaining peace and security in the region.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever