Bipin Rawat: Six to ten Pakistani soldiers killed, three terror camps hit in retaliatory strike

New Delhi: Six to ten Pakistan Army personnel were killed and three terror camps destroyed in a retaliatory action by the Indian Army opposite the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday.

He said another terror camp was severely damaged in the action by the Indian forces and the retaliation had caused substantial harm to the terrorist infrastructure across the LoC. The strike was in retaliation to ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Saturday, causing the death of 2 Indian Army personnel and a civilian.

"Ever since the abrogation of special provisions (for Jammu and Kashmir), we are getting repeated inputs about infiltration by terrorists from across the border," he added.

"So far, as per the information available with us, 6-10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed and nearly as many terrorists," Gen Rawat said.

Pakistan, however, rejected India's claim, saying it can arrange a visit of diplomats from P5 nations to the area to expose Indian "falsehood".

10

No. of Pakistani soldiers killed

Have killed 9 Indian soldiers: Pak army

Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor on Sunday said they have killed 9 Indian soldiers and destroyed two Indian bunkers in an exchange of fire along the LoC. He also said one Pakistani soldier and three civilians were also killed in the fire.

