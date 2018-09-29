Biplab Deb: Tripura to set up flute performance research institute

national

Tripura Government would set up a flute performance research institute to take out the traditional musical act and its eminence as a traditional musical instrument across the world, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

"A large number of artists, specially the tribals, used flutes to perform their musical talents. The tune and tone of the flute artists of Tripura and adjoining northeastern states are exceptional and very pleasing. To boost this musical skill and rich traditional culture, the flute performance research institute would be set up," Deb told the media on Friday night after witnessing the performance of renowned flute artist Babul Debnath.

The Chief Minister said there are a huge variety of bamboo in Tripura and other northeastern states and with this high quality bamboo, flute can be made to sell them in the national and international markets.

"To acquire knowledge, to learn flute performance and to develop the music based on the instrument (flute), the proposed flute performance research institute would play a great role," said Deb, who is also holding the Information and Cultural Affairs Department.

