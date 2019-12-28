Birthday bash for Dawood draws police attention

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A small-time criminal has drawn the attention of the Mumbai police by celebrating Dawood Ibrahim's birthday and posting pictures from the party on Facebook, where he also extended wishes to the underworld don.

'Happy Birthday Boss' — wrote Shera Chikna on his post containing a collage of the cakes they cut at the party and Dawood's pictures on December 26. According to the police, the celebration for the fugitive gangster took place at Chikna's residence in Dongri.

The post went viral and pictures of the post were also circulated on WhatsApp, grabbing the attention of the Mumbai police. "The pictures appear to have been taken during a private function," said an officer from the Mumbai police crime branch.

Dawood, who turned 64 on December 26, is believed to be living in Karachi, Pakistan. India's most wanted man, Dawood is the mastermind of the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai, in which more than 258 people were killed. He is also involved in smuggling of drugs, weapons and fake Indian currency notes, and terror financing. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve told mid-day, 'The crime branch is investigating this case and action will be taken on it."

