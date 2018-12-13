Birthday boy Yuvraj Singh pledges support to cancer kids

cricket

Yuvraj Singh also urged others to contribute towards his foundation so that together we can fight cancer

Yuvraj Singh

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has not forgotten his own struggle with cancer. On his 37th birthday yesterday, he has expressed a wish to help 25 kids suffering from the deadly disease.

He also urged others to contribute towards his foundation so that together we can fight cancer. "Today, on my birthday, I pledge to support the treatment of 25 children suffering from cancer, through my foundation YouWeCan. Visit http://bit.ly/Yuvi-GiveIndia-fight-cancer … to know more and contribute. @hazelkeech @YouWeCan @GiveIndia #TogetherWeCan #FightCancer," he tweeted.

