Birthday girl Sameera Reddy reveals what is the best gift she has got

Updated: Dec 14, 2019, 14:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

As Sameera Reddy turns a year older, she spills the beans on what is the best birthday gift she has ever received!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy recently embraced motherhood and it seems has decided to devote all her time and energy to her toddler, Nyra. She's not only one of the newest mummies in Tinsel Town, but also one of the most caring, affectionate, and doting ones.

This is very much evident from her recent Instagram story. As she celebrates her birthday today, on December 14, she took to her Instagram and posted a story where she could be seen spending some quality time with Nyra and captioned it- Best Birthday Gift.

Take a look right here:

Sameera Reddy Birthday

If one goes through the actress' Instagram, the account now is largely dominated by her adorable pictures with her daughter with some fantastic captions. The recent one being this cute picture where she wrote- When you want something so bad but you can't have it. And the hashtags were- Birthday Weekend. Take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

When you want something so bad but you can’t have it ! ðÂÂ¤ª #icecream #baby #bae #momlife #birthday #weekend

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) onDec 13, 2019 at 3:35am PST

Another post was a really cool selfie where they could be seen going for a swim. The actress wrote- Sunday feels! First swim with our lil girl. Here it is:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Sunday feels! First swim with our lil girl ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #pool #fun #babygirl #first #swim #sunday #funday ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) onDec 8, 2019 at 12:34am PST

One of the best ones was this post where she wrote- Can you figure our expressions? I can't. Take a look:

All in all, Sameera Reddy seems to be spending all her time with her daughter and setting some major mother goals. Here's wishing the gorgeous actress a very happy birthday. Come back to the movies, soon!

