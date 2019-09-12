Birthday sax for this bar

A taproom in Colaba is about to celebrate its first anniversary and everyone's invited for the party.

The event will involve brews like juicy ales and tangy sours, and bites like asparagus cigars, baked brie, chicken Parmigiana and hot chicken wings. What's more? One of the city's best known saxophone-based bands, Rynosax, will be playing a set, after which DJ Zohanne will bring back the disco era.

On: September 13, 8 pm

At: Hammer & Song, World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade.

Call: 40647733

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates