Birthday sax for this bar

Updated: Sep 12, 2019, 08:34 IST | The Guide Team

Birthday sax for this bar

A taproom in Colaba is about to celebrate its first anniversary and everyone's invited for the party.
The event will involve brews like juicy ales and tangy sours, and bites like asparagus cigars, baked brie, chicken Parmigiana and hot chicken wings. What's more? One of the city's best known saxophone-based bands, Rynosax, will be playing a set, after which DJ Zohanne will bring back the disco era.

On: September 13, 8 pm
At: Hammer & Song, World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade.
Call: 40647733

