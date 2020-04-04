Birthday Special: Dialogues by our favorite Robert Downey Jr. that ruled our hearts

Robert Downey Jr. is the comeback king of Hollywood. Most know him from the MCU as Iron Man, but he's been in several other acclaimed films too. His career has spanned several decades, and his legacy has been cemented since he uttered the words "I am Iron Man" in his first outing as his now most iconic character. Downey Jr. might not have won any Academy Awards but has surely won the hearts of the audience through his characters.

Also known for starring in popular franchises, Downey Jr. has impressive skills to turn any scene from drama to comedy on a dime and has played some iconic roles over the last few decades. Here are some of his epic dialogues that ruled our hearts. Catch Sherlock Homes and Dolittle on Sony PIX as we celebrate Robert's 55th birthday.

1. "Is it better to be feared or respected? I say, is it too much to ask for both?" – Tony Stark

2. "Courage is not the absence of fear." – Dolitte

3. "Never theorize before you have data. Invariably, you end up twisting facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts." – Sherlock Holmes

4. "Part of the journey is the end. Just for the record, being adrift in space with zero promise of rescue is more fun than it sounds. Food and water ran out four days ago. Oxygen will run out tomorrow morning. And that'll be it. When I drift off, I will dream about you. It's always you" – Tony Stark

5. "Don't do anything I would do, and definitely don't do anything I wouldn't do. There's a little grey area there, and that's where you operate." – Tony Stark

6. "Being an actor's no different than being a rugby player or construction worker, save for the fact that my tools are the mechanisms which trigger human emotion." – Kirk Lazarus

7. It's fine. Innocent people can't afford me." – Hank Palmer

8. "Should I answer chronologically or alphabetically?" – Sherlock Holmes

9. "I know who I am. I'm the dude playin' the dude, disguised as another dude!" – Kirk Lazarus

10. "I'm Tony Stark. I build neat stuff, got a great girl, occasionally save the world. So why can't I sleep?" – Tony Stark

