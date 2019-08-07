Birthday special: How Charlize Theron transformed her look for films

hollywood

As Charlize Theron turns 44 today, we mark the occasion by looking at five of the actress' best on-screen transformation in Hollywood.

From her Oscar-nominated role in Monster (2003) to the fierce Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Charlize Theron never ceases to amaze us with her physical transformation to suit characters. As the South African actress turns 44 today, we mark the occasion by looking at five of her best on-screen transformations in Hollywood.

1. Film: Monster (2003)

Character: Aileen Wuornos



Charlize Theron played Aileen Wuornos, a serial killer, in 'Monster'. Pic/YouTube

The beauty of 'Italian Job' turned into an ugly 'Monster' to portray real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos, a prostitute who was executed in Florida in 2002 for murdering six men. Not only did Theron deliver a remarkable performance, but she also underwent a drastic physical transformation to suit the role of Wuornos. Theron gained 30 pounds, endured a day-long hair-thinning session, wore dentures and had her eyebrows partially shaved and bleached. She also wore contact lenses to change her eye colour from blue to brown.



All the effort paid off as Theron received critical acclaim for her portrayal and won the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress, among several other accolades, becoming the first South African to win an Oscar in a major acting category.

2. Film: Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Character: Imperator Furiosa



Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa in 'Mad Max: Fury Road'. Pic/Santa Banta

Charlize Theron sported a buzz cut to essay the role of Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. She plays a one-armed warrior, loaded with a 10-pound mechanical arm, in this instalment of George Miller's Mad Max. One would believe chopping off her blonde locks would make a woman nervous. But Charlize admitted that shaving off her hair was a blessing in disguise. The actress was a new parent to her three-month-old adopted son Jackson at the time of filming and the idea of not having to style her hair every morning and save precious minutes was welcome.

3. Film: Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

Character: Queen Ravenna



Charlize Theron as the evil Queen Ravenna in 'Snow White and the Huntsman'. Pic/YouTube

Charlize Theron plays the evil Queen Ravenna, who is on the quest for eternal youth, in Snow White and the Huntsman. She delivers a fierce performance as Queen Ravenna who wants Snow White (Kristen Stewart) dead and sends a huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) into the forest to find her. A scene from the film where Theron takes a bath in milk in an attempt to avoid her character from ageing became the talk of the town.

4. Film: Aeon Flux (2005)

Character: Titular character

Charlize Theron in an as 'Aeon Flux'. Pic/Santa Banta

Charlize Theron plays the titular character in Aeon Flux (2005), a science-fiction spy action film. Theron sports an asymmetrical, short, and jet black hairdo. Her character is seen performing several stunts, displaying her fast and agile traits, along with acrobatics like flipping and cartwheeling. Though the film was panned by critics, Theron's action-packed performance garnered rave reviews.

5. Film: North Country (2005)

Character: Josey Aimes



Charlize Theron as Josey Aimes in 'North Country'. Pic/YouTube

Charlize Theron plays Josey Aimes in the sexual harassment-themed drama North Country inspired from a real-life court battle. She received an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

