Birthday Special: How many of these facts you know about Prabhudheva?

Prabhudheva is a man known for his shyness and simplicity. He barely speaks when he's promoting his films or attending dance reality shows. He lets his work and body do the talking. Watching him act or dance, it's impossible to predict the real-life persona of this gifted artist, and that precisely sums up the adage of how looks can be deceptive. The fact that he's known as India's Michael Jackson is known to all his fans, we try to dig deeper.

To talk about his dance would be too mainstream since that skill is known to all, how about trying to know him a little more and getting to peep into some of his life's hidden secrets and unknown facts. His hardcore fans might be or might not be knowing these things about him, so all we can do is just give it a try.

Here we go:

1. His Favourite Dancer In Bollywood

Not too many people in India can match up to his agility and dance moves. Impressing Dheva isn't a cakewalk. So who could be his favourite dancers from the Indian film industry? Any guesses? Spilling the beans about the same in an interview with a Telugu website 123Telugu, he said, "In Telugu, I have always been a very big fan of Chiranjeevi Garu. In this generation, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, Charan, and Ram are the best dancers. They are all doing a superb job. In Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is the best."

2. His Dream Project

Dheva isn't just an actor or a choreographer, as mentioned above, he's also a director. And every director has a dream project that he would like to see on the celluloid. Dheva has a dream project too. In the same interview, he revealed what he wishes to make one day. "I want to make a horror film. I also want to make 'Ramayana' in 'Lord of the Rings' style."

3. His Sons Hate Dance

As shattering and shocking as it may sound, but the man confessed this in an interview, again to 123Telugu. He was asked about his personal life and he said, "Currently, both my sons are my priority. Funnily, they hate dancing and films and are busy studying. Giving them a better life is my ultimate goal now."

4. His Father- His Inspiration

Did you know Prabhudheva was inspired by his father as far as the passion for dance is concerned? Mugur Sundar is an acclaimed South Indian choreographer who has directed more than 10,000 dance sequences. He graced the stage of Dance + in 2016 and shook a leg with his son and clearly overshadowed him. No surprises, there!

5. His Cameos

In a galaxy not so far, there was a time when filmmaker Subhash Ghai became very fond of making cameos in his own films. It all started with Karz and continued with films like Saudagar, Pardes, Taal, and Yaadein. Dheva has also nearly made a cameo in all the Bollywood films he has directed. Be it Wanted or Rowdy Rathore or Action Jackson or R... Rajkumar. It seems he's really fond of dancing with his heroes in the same frame. And conquering them too!

6. His Dream To Work With Amitabh Bachchan

In an interview back in 2014, Dheva spoke about his fondness for Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking about the legend, he said, "I want to work with Amitabh sir. I don't know when that is going to happen. I didn't tell sir about this though I have met him before. It's my dream to work with him."

7. His Idea Of Starting A New Trend In Bollywood

With his film Action Jackson, which starred Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Yami Gautam, Prabhudheva started a new trend in Bollywood by featuring himself in the trailer of the film. That was perhaps the first time such a thing happened in Hindi Cinema and was it last time too?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates