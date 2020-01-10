Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: He is more than a Greek God and these films are proof

2020 marks the beginning of a new decade and 20 years of Hrithik Roshan in the Hindi Cinema. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai became an overnight rage and Roshan transformed from a stranger to a Superstar. There hasn't been and will not be a bigger debut than his, at least not in our lifetimes. Varun Dhawan said in an interview Roshan is Bollywood's last Superstar. Do you agree?

Well, there are a lot of factors that make him a sensation - The Gorgeous looks, the deadly dance moves, that gobsmacking torso, and some fine acting skills. He's hailed as the Greek God of Bollywood and rightly so! Filmmakers have often tapped into his larger-than-life persona to meet their own ends and make their film blockbusters. The examples are aplenty- right from Dhoom 2 to Kites to Bang Bang to the recent War, and the list shall go on.

But there's another side to the actor that should be visited as often. Beneath the smoldering aura and the scorching persona, lies a delicate and sensitive actor that can sink his teeth into complex parts. In these 20 years, no other actor has gone through as many ups and downs as he has, particularly professionally. After a historic debut, there was a slump that threatened to derail his career. Magazines and newspapers that pitied him against Shah Rukh Khan declared his career is OVER.

But this was also the time when he was all set to rise like a Phoenix again and prove he isn't a one-hit-wonder. And over the years, he has also proved he isn't just about his looks and body. And these films are proof:

1. Fiza (2000)

Khalid Mohamed, an established critic, was turning filmmaker with this film. This was Roshan's second film after his juggernaut debut. But this wasn't the kind of film his fans wanted to see, especially after his heroic turn in his first movie itself. Fiza was more about a sister's search for her brother who disappeared during the 1993 Bombay riots. Roshan played the brother in question, who returns in the guise of a terrorist.

Karisma Kapoor and Roshan collaborated fantastically to tell a crucial tale of pain and pathos. This still remains of the actor's most severely underrated films.

2. Mission Kashmir (2000)

A month later after Fiza, Roshan explored the dark world of terrorism again in the form of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Mission Kashmir. Akin to Fiza, Mission Kashmir was a film where Roshan played a character who was unintentionally sucked into the world of crime and terror. Throughout the film, he was a victim of sorrows and subterfuge, and delivered another compelling performance.

3. Koi... Mil Gaya (2003)

Which filmmaker would have the audacity to remake the Hollywood classic E.T.? Koi... Mil Gaya was a risk father Rakesh Roshan took for his son to save his ailing career. He played Rohit Mehra, a genius but mentally challenged. Roshan nailed the nuances of his role and the film turned out to be the biggest hit of 2003. Roshan was back in business after a very long dry spell.

4. Guzaarish (2010)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is always riveted by heartbreaking stories that can never have happy endings. Guzaarish was one such film! It narrated the story of Ethen Mascarenhas, a magician whose life turns into a nightmare after a major mishap cripples his career forever. He played a quadriplegic man who let his expressions do the talking. Roshan not only looked gorgeous in that stubble and unkempt hair but also made us root for his character who imparted hope and faith in all the people like him but ironically wanted to end his own life.

5. Super 30 (2019)

Super 30 was arguably his riskiest role yet. Not only because it was a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar, but also because he had to be stripped off everything he was known for, everything his legacy was built on. The film came under the radar of social media when Roshan was black-faced for his role, but he was adamant to go ahead and tell everyone the story of this inspiring human not many people knew about.

In this film, Roshan emoted more with his eyes than words, but when he spoke, we couldn't stop but listen and be moved!

