Farhan Akhtar's 46th Birthday: Is there anyone in Bollywood as multi-talented as him?

In the age of multi-hyphenate talents, it is possible for a celebrity to be a little too talented. Farhan Akhtar is one of those few stars who is embracing every section of the industry. No matter how much we are tempted to freeze Farhan in only one field, we also love the fact that he has a penchant for all aspects of the creative field. Here are his talents:

The Director- Already a star for his detailed and keen direction in projects like Dil Chahta hai and Don, where he created and produced an altered world filled with his imagination, Farhan has an eye for art and has always delivered projects that have been classics in their own essence. The movies he directed have been etched in the hearts of the people and they revisit it time and again.

The Musician- Farhan is also known for his music alter-ego and his love for music. Farhan is vigilant and has a sense of what cinema is all about and what strikes the chord with the audiences. With a voice like his, he has absolutely been the singer we all have been hooked on to!

The Actor - Farhan has parlayed his success behind the camera and is taking the nation by storm with his phenomenal acting in movies like Rock on, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, The Sky is Pink and now Toofan. For Toofan, the actor is stepping into a completely new zone and his diligence and hard work are inspirational. To ace the look of the boxer and to feel like one, the actor is undergoing heavy training and this just makes his versatility shine more.

To be able to capture the right emotions and deliver the top-notch performance, Farhan has penned down scripts of movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Rock on and Talaash. His work brings to light the fact that he wishes to remain as close to the original vision as possible.

Filmmaking is a collaborative art form and being an A list actor along with it is a silver lining to the cloud. We love seeing how Farhan donned so many hats with finesse and continues to do so.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates