Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's all-white casual outfit will steal your heart!

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at Arjun Kapoor's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The actress decided to celebrate a quiet 23rd birthday with family - papa Boney Kapoor, brother Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor. Sweet, isn't it? For the dinner party, Janhvi opted for an all-white outfit. Her white tie-up shirt, paired with white wide-legged pants looked extremely fashionable. Take a look!

Janhvi Kapoor/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Now, you can get this chic look too, that too at affordable prices only on Amazon. Check some fashion-filled trendy options to buy. Take a look!

Plain Crepe Palazzo Pant:

Designed for fashion-forward women, these pants will become one of your favourites this season. Made in crepe fabric these are very comfortable to wear and can be paired with Kurti as well as tops to give a semi-formal look. Designed to perfection, these chic trousers are a must-buy! Get this at the discounted price of Rs 455 only. Shop here.

Regular Fit Printed Casual Shirt:

White casual shirt with embroidered detail, has a spread collar, short sleeves and a straight hem. Switch up your style and try out this chic half sleeves shirt top designed by Berrylush. You'll look perfect for your daily routine by putting this white piece with blue denim, your favourite bag and neutral pump. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 629 only. Shop here.

White Sneakers:

Designed for everyday casual wear, these trendy sneakers are a comfortable pair with a modern accent. They are constructed with a faux leather exterior, which provides good resistance to stains and moisture. The insoles are well padded and lined with mesh fabric for soft comfort. The outsoles are reinforced with patterned grooves to ensure optimum grip support. Walk with confidence in these smart sneakers. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 499 only. Shop here.

Stud Earrings:

Amaze your loved ones with your stunning and flawless personality with the designer imitation hoop earrings that will modify your image into mesmerizing beauty. Women cherished designer hoop earrings to style up their fashion statement and complete their attire. Get these pretty accessories at the discounted price of Rs 219 only. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates