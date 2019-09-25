Birthday Special: Movies to binge watch on Will Smith's birthday

Hollywood star Will Smith turns 51 today. Smith provides one of the best qualities a star can possess: the impression that their best work is always still ahead of them. His movies appear to only get better, and more beloved, the older he becomes. Smith has seemingly done it all on the big screen—action, comedy, drama, and even voice acting. But the people's champ shows no signs of stopping. His charm is undeniable, which is probably why he's able to be so effortlessly watchable in (almost) everything he does.

On his birthday today, we take a look at the five most popular films of Will Smith:

Suicide Squad

With the deluge of superhero films, Suicide Squad sounds like a breath of fresh air. This is a dark and gritty film with supervillains as protagonists. Deadshot is one retro type Superhero who transcends in both the realms of evil and good. Though in Suicide Squad, Deadshot was only shown as a cool assassin on the wrong side of the fence. His evil demeanor is carefully left out to portray him as a hero. Smith handles the role of Deadshot who is full of quips and humanized by tender feelings for his young daughter to perfection, but the audience gets in a weird dilemma after watching him as an anti-hero.

Collateral Beauty

This film has everything in the name of love, life, death and hope. Will Smith proved what a fantastic actor he truly is by getting the audience to feel a roller-coaster of emotions. The movie focuses on interpersonal relationships and the raw emotions that come with tragedy and portrays that every tragedy is accompanied by beauty. However, as we are steeped in grief and sorrow, we tend to overlook the beauty that is caused by the tragedy.

Men In Black

Will Smith's science fiction adventure will have you longing for the days when movies had their own original songs recapping the film that played during the end credits. Beyond that, the movie will make you appreciate his comedic timing and his charisma as a leading man. There are two other sequels and a spinoff released for the franchise, but Will Smith's appeal in this one is undeniable.

Hitch

While we don't recommend hiring someone to help you get a girlfriend, Will Smith was a perfect cast as a love doctor helping a dopey Kevin James land his dream girl in this 2005 rom-com. He's just the right amount of charming, smooth, sweet, and funny—on second thought, he was probably just being himself. Regardless, Smith is a master at this genre.

Independence Day

