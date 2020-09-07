Birthday Special: The rise and rise of Radhika Apte

Emerging as a gifted, versatile and remarkable actress, the eccentric Radhika Apte has carved out a sprawling career, allowing her to explore varied range of characters that she has portrayed over the various platforms.

Rightfully hailed as the OTT muse, Radhika has been consistently stealing every scene in movies and shows, weaving effortlessly between various genres and exhibiting realistic emotions. Be it Sapna of Shor in the city or Phaguniya of Manjhi, Gayatri in Padman, or the most acclaimed Kalindi in Lust stories, Radhika has created an indelible mark in the audiences' mind.

Radhika has built a career out of versatility and meticulous dedication, with a voracity for getting to the heart and soul of every character she played. Playing Sofie in Andhadhun, Anjali Mathur in Sacred games or Nida in Ghoul has fetched her remarkable recognition. Her talent has given her a global status and amongst her international projects, she was seen in The Wedding Guest and will next be seen in A Call To Spy whose trailer has already created a lot of excitement amongst the viewers. As an observant actor and student of the craft, she was able to absorb every detail of the characters and carry out the roles effortlessly.

The self-made impressive actor that she has been on-camera, Radhika has also been divulging into building a stacking résumé behind it - directing. Crafting a lot of her time in working on scripts and writing stories, she is currently enjoying being a directors too.

Her directorial debut 'Sleepwalkers' has been a passion project of hers, prompting her to write a compelling screenplay. From the looks of 'Sleepwalkers' trailer, it's sure that Radhika will be receiving rave reviews for her debut directorial project.

While she's on a mission to create impactful content for the viewers, she weaves effortlessly between actor, director and writer. While she's being the women in charge and sitting on the director's chair, there is no denying in the fact that our breakthrough Indiestar has a long road ahead of her. Be it any field, she will fly high with flying colours.

