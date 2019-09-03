Birthday special: Vivek Oberoi's 5 memorable performances

bollywood

As Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi turns 39, we mark his birthday by looking back at 5 of his roles that proved to be milestones in his career

As Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi turns a year older today, we mark his birthday by looking back at 5 of his roles that proved to be milestones in his career.

1. Film: 'Company' (2002)

Character: Chandrakant 'Chandu' Nagre



Vivek Oberoi in a still from 'Company'. Pic/YouTube



Vivek Oberoi made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's 'Company'. The film delves into the Mumbai underworld loosely based on the D-Company run by Dawood Ibrahim. Vivek plays a young man named Chandarkant 'Chandu' Nagre who joins the world of crime with hopes of making it big someday. He garnered critical acclaim for his performance and went on to win Filmfare Awards for Best Debut as well as Best Supporting Actor.



2. Film: 'Saathiya' (2002)

Character: Aditya Sehgal



Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji in a still from 'Saathiya'. Pic/SantaBanta



Vivek starred opposite Rani Mukerji in the romantic drama 'Saathiya' (2002) directed by Shaad Ali. The film was a hit at the box office and earned him a Filmfare nomination in the Best Actor category.



3. Film: 'Yuva' (2004)

Character: Arjun



Vivek Oberoi and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a still from 'Yuva'. Pic/SantaBanta



Based on the idea of students entering politics, 'Yuva' narrates the stories of three men from different strata of society and how one incident on Kolkata's Howrah Bridge changes their lives forever. Vivek Oberoi plays the role of Arjun, a carefree son of an IAS officer, who wants to relocate to the US for a better future.



4. Film: 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' (2007)

Character: Maya Dolas



A still from 'Shootout at Lokhandwala'. Pic/SantaBanta



In 2007, Vivek Oberoi essayed the role of gangster Maya Dolas in 'Shootout at Lokhandwala'. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the multi-starrer is based on the 1991 shootout at Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai, a real-life gun battle between gangsters and Mumbai Police. Vivek earned rave reviews for his performance and received a Filmfare nomination for Best Villain.



5. Film: 'Rakta Charitra' (2010)

Character: Prathap Ravi



Vivek Oberoi in a still from 'Rakta Charitra'. Pic/SantaBanta



Vivek Oberoi plays the role of a Telugu politician Paritala Ravindra in Ram Gopal Varma's two-part biographical-crime bilingual 'Rakta Charitra'. This film was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed in Tamil. The first part garnered critical acclaim and Vivek Oberoi's portrayal of the politician was well received.

